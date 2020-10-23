Amid the ongoing festive sales offered by e-commerce platforms like Amazon and Flipkart, many cases of online fraud have also emerged wherein customers get wrong, damaged or fake products. Also Read - Amazon, Flipkart, Rejoice as Festive Sales Brings Back Lost Customers

In one such case, a user named Bhavye Sharma has alleged in a YouTube video that he has received a fake product. Notably, he had ordered an iPhone 11 Pro from Flipkart during Big Billion Day sale but claims that that the phone is not genuine.

In the video, he has narrated his experience and gives reasons and explanations as to why he thinks it is a fake iPhone 11 Pro. He points out how the USB cable, air-bubbles, apps on the phone, all raise suspicion that it is a fake product.

When he opens the camera app, the zoom barely does anything on the phone. Another huge red flag is when he opens the Maps app, it opens Google Maps instead of Apple Maps.

Here is the video:

In a similar instance, a Delhi-based man ordered an iPhone 11 via the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale but got a fake iPhone instead.