Jodhpur: A woman hailing from Rajasthan’s Jodhpur has claimed that she has been been duped of Rs 12 lakh by three fraudsters who offered to sell her a horse owned by actor Salman Khan. Believing them, she gave them Rs 11 lakh in cash and the rest through a cheque but was delivered no horse. After being duped, the woman approached court seeking a “fair and impartial” investigation. Also Read - Bihar Man Commits Massive Rs 94 Lakh Fraud by Hacking Vodafone Idea Email Address

The three fraudsters allegedly showed Santosh Bhati a picture of the actor with a horse at his farmhouse and told her that this horse was available for sale. The three men made her believe that they are known to the actor and have also sold some of his horses earlier. They told her that Khan wanted to sell the horse and she will be able to rack in huge profit by selling the horse after purchasing.

Noatbly, Salman Khan is reputed to be a horse-lover and in the past has posted several pictures with his horses on social media.

Convinced of the same, Bhati accepted the deal and handed them Rs 12 lakh as the price of the horse. However, the horse was never delivered to her following which she filed a complaint with the police last August. After no action was allegedly taken on her complaint, the woman moved a petition at the high court in Jodhpur seeking direction to the police to conduct a fair and expedited investigation into the matter.

On Thursday, the Rajasthan High Court on Thursday disposed of her petition and asked her to submit her case to the concerned deputy commissioner of police, with a direction to him to decide strictly in accordance with law.

(With PTI inputs)