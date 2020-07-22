Gaining steam ahead of her July 22 court hearing on the status of conservatorship, Britney Spears fans across the world raised concerns about the status of the Oops I Did it Again singer’s freedom and autonomy and are demanding to #FreeBritneySpears. Alleging that her estate, financial assets, visitors and career negotiations are being overlooked by her father, Jamie Spears and an attorney, the fans believe that the conservatorship is only a means to exploit their favourite Toxic singer since Britney Spears is worth at least $59 million, according to court documents from 2018. Also Read - Britney Spears Wardrobe Malfunction: Global Popstar Suffers Nip Slip as Bra Falls Down on Opening Night of ‘Piece of Me’ Tour

Photographer Andrew Gallery, who has worked with Britney in the past, added to the flames of concern as he came out to share the contents of a letter that the pop singer had shared with him back in 2009. As per a copy of letter claimed to be written by Spears, the original of which was alleged to be destroyed by the conservators, the 38-year-old wrote that she was lied to and set up by her father to take control of her assets and her life after she broke up with her husband Kevin Federline in 2007 and refused to give him the custody of her two sons.

It was right after she broke up with Federline that she underwent a very public meltdown, where she even shaved her head and at another time in a photograph on TMZ.com, she was seen sitting in a club without any pants on. Later, she was booked on charges of hit-and-run and driving without a licence in October 2007 and a stand off-with the police regarding the surrender of the custody of her two kids to Federline also placed her in psychiatric care.

When she was committed to a psychiatric ward the second time in 2008, her father petitioned with the Los Angeles County Superior Court for an emergency “temporary conservatorship” which was made permanent by the end of that year. Ever since then, Spears’s father has control over her financial assets and decisions regarding her personal life.

All the accounts of her finances including even minor transactions carried out by her are required to be submitted to her father which also made her mother Lynne Spears, reportedly file a request with the court to be included in the conservatorship. Last year, Spears asked that her conservatorship be terminated.

Asserting that conservatorships are typically for “severely mentally ill” and that Spears is “sane enough to feed and cloth herself”, over 1,34,000 fans signed the petition that was created on July 9 and published on the White House website saying that “we need this petition so that Britney can hire her own lawyer and live a normal life as a 38-year-old woman with two kids.”