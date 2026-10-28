Free food, office gyms and perks: Old office lifestyle videos of Microsoft go viral amid reports of voluntary exit offer; WATCH

Old videos of Microsoft employees enjoying free meals, office gyms and workplace perks are going viral again amid reports of a voluntary exit offer covering around 60,000 employees.

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Free food, office gyms and perks: Old office lifestyle videos of Microsoft go viral amid reports of voluntary exit offer; WATCH (Image: Agency/File)

Old videos of Microsoft employees showing their daily office lives are getting attention again on social media. The clips show workers enjoying free food, snacks, gym facilities and other benefits available at their workplace. They are being widely discussed at a time when reports of Microsoft’s Voluntary Exit Offer (VEO) have raised questions about jobs and the future of employees at the company.

In recent years, many people working at big technology companies have shared short videos about their work routines. These posts often give viewers a look at what happens inside corporate offices, including what employees eat, where they spend their breaks and what facilities they can use during the workday.

Microsoft employees have also shared videos showing their everyday experiences. Some posts focus on office meals, while others offer a glimpse of the workplace environment and facilities available to staff. Such content has attracted viewers who are curious about life inside major technology companies.

Now, with the reported voluntary exit offer making headlines, some of these older clips have started appearing on social media feeds once again. Users are sharing and commenting on them, turning everyday office moments into a wider discussion about corporate perks, employee lifestyles and job security in the technology sector.

day in life of a Microsoft engineer my entire feed is full of such videos https://t.co/0BP4Mjei4z — Asmit (@coolcoder56) October 27, 2026

Microsoft employee’s day:

☕ Coffee

Breakfast

Snacks

Dessert

Carrom

More snacks

Some work in between Meanwhile Microsoft: offering buyouts to 60,000 people Would you take this job or the buyout? https://t.co/hOWqVYKhCK — Jitendra Vaswani SEO Expert, AI & Marketing (@JitendraBlogger) October 27, 2026

Darr ka mahaul hai #Microsoft — Kapil (@kapsology) October 27, 2026

Why are Microsoft office videos going viral again?

The videos have caught the attention of social media users following reports that Microsoft’s VEO could cover around 60,000 employees across India and three other countries.

Users on X, formerly Twitter, have been sharing clips originally posted on Instagram, particularly those showing employees enjoying meals and other office benefits. Videos following the popular “What I Ate” format have drawn fresh reactions, with people discussing the lifestyle and facilities available at large technology companies.

The timing has also led to comparisons between the comfortable office environments shown in the videos and the uncertainty surrounding the reported voluntary exit offer.

Some users have questioned the contrast between the perks associated with working at a major technology company and the possibility of employees leaving their jobs. Others have used the videos to discuss the wider realities of working in the technology sector.

However, online reactions should not be mistaken for evidence about the company’s reasons for introducing the programme.

What is Microsoft’s Voluntary Exit offer?

The reported Voluntary Exit Offer has brought renewed attention to job security and workforce changes at Microsoft. Unlike a conventional layoff, a voluntary exit programme generally allows eligible employees to choose to leave their jobs under specified terms, which may include financial benefits.

The exact eligibility rules, benefits and other conditions depend on the details of a particular programme. The reported figure of around 60,000 employees should therefore not be interpreted as the number of people who will necessarily leave the company.

Microsoft’s reported offer has prompted discussions about how large technology companies manage their workforce while responding to changing business needs.

Is there a link between office perks and the exit offer?

There is no verified evidence that the food, gyms or other workplace benefits shown in these videos had anything to do with Microsoft’s reported voluntary exit programme.

The videos offer a glimpse into employees’ experiences at work, but they do not explain the company’s internal decisions or the circumstances behind the offer.

For now, the old clips continue to fuel online conversations about corporate culture, employee benefits and job security in the technology industry.