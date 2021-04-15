Of late, we have heard several stories of how people ordered Apple iPhones and ended up receiving bizarre stuff instead. But in a big surprise twist, the opposite of it happened recently! Yes, a man in the UK was left stunned when he received an iPhone SE after ordering a bag of apples (the fruit) from the supermarket. Notably, Nick James had ordered a bag of apples from his local Tesco, however when he collected the order, he found that it contained not only the apples but also a brand new Apple iPhone SE. Also Read - Oops! Boy Buys 'Cheap' iPhone Online, Gets iPhone-Shaped Coffee Table Instead | See Hilarious Pics

At first he thought, it’s some kind of prank, but later got to know that the iPhone was a part of a promotional campaign being run by the multinational grocery store chain Tesco. The company is giving away free electronic goods such as Apple iPhones, AirPods and Samsung devices as part of a “super substitutes” promotion and winners were randomly chosen. Nick turned out to be that lucky customer!

Thanking the service provider for the surprise gift, he wrote on Twitter, “On Wednesday evening we went to pick up our click and collect order and had a little surprise in there – an Apple iPhone SE. Apparently, we ordered apples and randomly got an Apple iPhone! Made my son’s week!”

Here’s his tweet:

A big thanks this week to @Tesco & @tescomobile. On Wednesday evening we went to pick up our click and collect order and had a little surprise in there – an Apple iPhone SE. Apparently we ordered apples and randomly got an apple iphone! Made my sons week! 😁 #tesco #substitute pic.twitter.com/Mo8rZoAUwD — Nick James (@TreedomTW1) April 10, 2021

“I was half expecting the surprise to be an Easter egg or something – I was a little bit shocked to say the least,” he told the Mirror.

Well, not everyone is as lucky as him. A month back, a woman in China ordered an iPhone 12 Pro Max and ended up receiving an apple-flavoured drink instead. After she posted the video online investigations were conducted and the man who swapped her phone with the yoghurt drink was arrested.