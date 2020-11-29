New Delhi: A message claiming that the Narendra Modi-led Centre is providing free laptops to students in the view of online education is going viral on instant messaging application WhatsApp. The viral post claimed that the government is providing free laptops to students so that they can attend online classes and complete their syllabus. Also Read - Ultraviolet Lamps Used to Kill COVID-19 Causing Virus Leads to Eye Damage

Furthermore, the message asserted that the education of students has been badly affected since schools and colleges have been shut due to COVID-19 pandemic. It also has a link—-'http://bit.ly/Register-For-Free-Laptop'.

However, the government has not made such an announcement and the viral message turned out to be fake.

“In a WhatsApp message, it is being claimed that the government is providing free laptops to the students, keeping in mind the online classes. This claim is fake. The central government has not made any such announcement. Do not share personal information on any such fake link or website”, PIB fact-check team tweeted late on Saturday.

Check it out:

Notably, such claims would only be valid if it is shared by the government itself.

The Press Information Bureau launched this fact-checking arm in December 2019, to curb misinformation and fake news prevalent on the internet.

It claimed that its objective was “to identify misinformation related to government’s policies and schemes that are circulating on various social media platforms”.