‘Free main PS5 le aaye hain’: LPU students allegedly loot, vandalise Uni Mall amid protests in Phagwara | VIDEO

Viral videos show alleged looting of shops and property damage at LPU's Uni Mall during Sunday's violent campus protests in Phagwara.

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Looting near Lovely Professional University (LPU) in Phagwara, Punjab (Video screengrab)

LPU violence: Unverified videos purportedly showing people looting retail shops and damaging property at Lovely Professional University (LPU) in Phagwara, Punjab, during Sunday’s violent unrest have gone viral across social media platforms. The viral footage captures individuals entering commercial outlets at the campus’s Uni Mall and taking food, electronic gadgets and various other items. Additional video clips circulating online depict individuals eating food inside the mall premises, alongside footage capturing widespread destruction of campus infrastructure, damaged retail shops and a compromised ATM kiosk.

Viral video from Phagwara, Punjab allegedly shows LPU students

In one of the clips, a voice can be heard remarking “free mein shopping, shopping done” while moving inside a store, while another individual points toward merchandise while claiming they could get “everything for you in free.”

Watch viral video:

The issue is very real . A girl was assaulted / raped inside the LPU campus hostel but these absolute lowlifes used it as an excuse to literally loot and destroy the campus and now the actual tragedy is getting buried and deflected for a vandalism issue . Idiots pic.twitter.com/BewgdR1aMJ — Naman Rana (@NamanRana28) September 27, 2026

A day after violent protests rocked the LPU campus in Kapurthala district’s Phagwara, the situation was peaceful on the campus, with many students heading home following suspension of classes for 10 days even as the Punjab DGP warned of action against vandals.

Traffic movement on National Highway-44, which had been blocked by the protesting students from the Lovely Professional University (LPU) for over 15 hours, was restored, police said.

A heavy police deployment remained at the university, located along the Jalandhar-Phagwara highway, as students carrying bags and suitcases were seen leaving the campus. Anxious parents also arrived to take their children home.

The campus bore signs of violence, with property damaged at several places, while many students blamed outsiders for the vandalism.

LPU students allegedly went on a rampage on the campus on Sunday, vandalising property and blocking a stretch of the New Delhi-Amritsar highway outside their campus over claims that an outsider had raped a female student on the university premises.

Note: India.com could not independently verify that the people shown in the video were from LPU.