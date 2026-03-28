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Free ride for wearing RCB jersey: Bengaluru auto driver wins hearts of Kohli fans | Check viral post

‘Free ride for wearing RCB jersey’: Bengaluru auto driver wins hearts of Kohli fans | Check viral post

Viral post: An auto driver in Bengaluru offers free rides to people showing up in RCB jerseys.

x.com/mahikaa101

Viral News: The Indian Premier League (IPL) has just started, and the first match is between the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). The match is happening at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. When the RCB fans are popular for their love and loyalty to the team, an unusual glimpse has gone viral in which an auto driver kept a special note for the fans. The auto driver was offering free rides to everyone who was wearing a red RCB jersey. You can check the viral post here.

What’s the viral post about?

The viral post was shared on X and has since gone viral. It highlights the love and enthusiasm of the people who support the IPL team Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). Every year, RCB fans show their love for their beloved team, and the internet remains flooded with similar content.

The first IPL match is happening at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. Like every year, the fans all dressed in the red-blue jerseys showed up to support their favourite team.

During this time, an auto driver won the hearts as he kept a note inside his vehicle which read that he was offering free rides to every RCB fan in the jersey.

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Viral post

There’s something about cricket in India that you can’t really explain. It’s been there since childhood, in the background of every home, every conversation, every summer. And then IPL comes around and suddenly it’s everywhere again. And RCB fans, honestly, the most patient and… pic.twitter.com/KayCaxPHVO — Mahika Jadhav (@mahikaa101) March 28, 2026

The post was shared on X with the caption, “There’s something about cricket in India that you can’t really explain. It’s been there since childhood, in the background of every home, every conversation, every summer. And then IPL comes around and suddenly it’s everywhere again.

It further read that the best part about RCB fans is that they are the most patient and loyal as they show up with the same belief and excitement.

How’s social media reacting?

Social media users have flooded the comment section of the video. One user commented, “one of the many things that brings the city together as one,” and another commented, “Win or lose, RCB fans show up the same way every year pure passion.”

The third comment read, “Loyalty is enough.”

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