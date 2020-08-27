A French minister has defended topless sunbathing calling it ‘vital freedom’ after a local police force tried to get a group of women on the beach to cover up. The incident made national headlines following which interior minister Gérald Darmanin said it was wrong that women were asked to put on clothing, stressing that “freedom is a precious commodity.” Also Read - Kiara Advani on Her Topless 'Leaf Picture' Controversy: Had to 'Switch Off' DMs Due to 'Suggestive Messages'

“It was unfounded when two women were reproached for their clothing on the beach. Freedom is a precious commodity. And it is normal that the administration recognizes its errors,” he wrote on Twitter on Monday.

The minister’s defence comes after three bare-breasted women were asked by police to cover up on the beach of Sainte-Marie la Mer, after they received complaints by an “uncomfortable” family with children on August 20.

Though topless bathing is legal and very common in France, local authorities can impose clothing rules in specific areas, as per the BBC.

After the furore and social media criticism, the local police released a statement saying the officers were just trying to calm the mood after a family on the beach told them that topless bathers made them uncomfortable.

The force said: “Guided by a desire for appeasement, the police asked the people concerned if they would agree to cover their chest after they explained the reason for their approach.”

However, Sainte-Marie-la-Mer council said officers had no powers to ask women to cover up and said in a statement, ”The council considers that a woman sunbathing topless is in no way an offence against decency or good behaviour. The councillors are very attached to the principle of republican liberty.”

Notably, French women claim to have been among the first to sunbathe topless in the early Sixties.