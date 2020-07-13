Amid the Covid-19 crisis, intolerance is at its peak as the disturbing news of a French bus driver being beaten to death just because he asked passengers to wear face masks, has come to the fore. Also Read - After Mumbai Police Makes Monica-Chandler Wear Masks, Assam Police Does Same With Pooja Hegde-Prabhas on Poster of Radhe Shyam

The incident happened on July 5, when 58-year-old Philippe Monguillot confronted a group of passengers who were not complying with a rule that requires face masks on public transportation due to Covid-19. In return, he was insulted, pushed off the bus and violently beaten and kicked in the head.

Monguillot was hospitalized and declared brain dead 5 days after the attack. On Friday, his family and care providers decided it was best to take him off life support.

Philippe Monguillot is dead, beaten up for asking his passengers to validate a bus ticket. The face of France who works hard, who respects basic rules, who knows the value of civility – and who silently suffers from the impoverishment of society. https://t.co/CcfmRn9XLr — Boštjan M. Zupančič (@bmz9453) July 10, 2020

His wife Veronique Monguillot told the government her family is “destroyed” and called for “exemplary punishment” for his killers.

After the incident, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin paid her a visit and said, “This bus driver was only doing his job. He left his home in the morning and did not come back, leaving a widow and three orphan girls. It is an absolutely odious act.”

“This is barbaric. It is not normal,” Veronique Monguillot told French media after their meeting. “We must slam our fist on the table so that this never happens again.”

Two men, aged 22 and 23, have been charged with attempted murder, two others with non-assistance to a person in danger and another with attempting to hide a suspect, the BBC reported.