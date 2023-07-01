Fully Engulfed in Fire: Watch French Firefighter Breaks Two Guinness World Records

Home

French firefighter Jonathan Vero has surprised the world by breaking the Guinness World Records for the longest distance full body burn run without oxygen.

French Firefighter Break Two Guinness World Records. | Photo; Instagram @ guinnessworldrecords video

Most of us are afraid of fire and the burn injuries it can cause, but one man decided to overcome this fear and achieved two world records in the process. French firefighter Jonathan Vero has surprised the world by breaking the Guinness World Records for the longest distance full body burn run without oxygen.

The 39-year-old ran 272.25 meters (893 ft) while fully engulfed in furious flames, surpassing the previous record of 204.23 meters (670 ft).

During his record-breaking attempt, Jonathan also set a world record for the fastest full body burn 100 m sprint without oxygen. He completed the sprint in just 17 seconds, beating the previous record by 7.58 seconds. Both records were previously held by Antony Britton from the UK.

A video of Jonathan Vero attempting the world records, shared by Guinness World Records, has gone viral on the internet like a wildfire, captivating netizens.

Watch Jonathan Break the Guinness World Records

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Guinness World Records (@guinnessworldrecords)

After his daring run to break the world records, Jonathan expressed the significance of his performance for himself and those who trained and supported him. “This performance has a lot of meaning for me, for my job as a firefighter, and for the people who trained me and watched me grow,” he said.

Achieving a Guinness World Record and holding the prestigious certificate was a childhood dream for Jonathan, and he worked tirelessly every day to make it a reality.

Even after breaking two world records, the firefighter has no intentions of stopping there. “I’ve still got a lot to try and a lot of records to go for,” he said.

Millions of people have watched Jonathan’s video on Twitter and Instagram, congratulating him for his remarkable achievements. Some have even requested images of his post-run condition from the French firefighter.

However, performing stunts with fire can cause serious injuries, and Jonathan’s stunts were carried out under the supervision of experts.

