New Delhi: A French radio station RFI on Monday mistakenly published obituaries for a number of prominent people who are still very much alive, including that of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth, Brazilian football icon Pele and actors Clint Eastwood and Brigitte Bardot. Also Read - Queen Elizabeth II Spotted Wearing a Mask For The First Time in Public Since Covid-19 Outbreak

Soon after realising the “mistake”, the station immediately removed the untimely obituaries from its website of Radio France Internationale and partner platforms, and apologizing for it describing it as “a technical problem”. Also Read - Happy Birthday Archie! Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles, Prince William, Duchess Kate Wish One-Year-Old Amid Lockdown

“A technical problem has resulted in the publication of numerous obituaries on our French site. We are working to rectify this serious bug, and we apologise to all concerned as well as those who follow us and put their trust in us,” RFI tweeted. Also Read - Trending News Today May 02, 2020: Happy Birthday Princess Charlotte: Duchess Kate Middleton-Prince William Share Pictures of 5-Year-Old Delivering Meals Amid COVID-19 Without Wearing Mask

Media houses and broadcasters are often known to have obituaries prepared beforehand in order to be able to publish it promptly when a death is announced.