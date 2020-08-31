A 27-year-old French woman has been arrested for making a video of herself naked at Rishikesh’s popular Lakshmanjhula over Ganga. The woman identified as Marie-Helene, has now apologised and denied being completely naked, saying she carried out the stunt to bring attention to sexual harassment. Also Read - 'Freedom is a Precious Commodity': French Minister Defends Topless Sunbathing After 3 Women Were Asked to Cover Up

She now faces charges under India’s internet law with a maximum sentence of three years jail if found guilty. Her mobile phone was seized as part of the investigation.

In a statement to AFP, Helene said no-one was around when she shot the video and she did it to raise awareness about harassment in India.

“I chose to partially uncover on Laxman Jhula because each time I crossed the bridge I felt I was being harassed… My Indian sisters and fellow female travellers surely have experienced the same,” she wrote.

“The main goal was to help oppressed Indian women to access education and to leave abusive marriages or situations, where there are no other options or help.”

However, she apologised saying that she lacked awareness of cultural specificities and said sorry if her actions hurt the local community.

Maybe in France, these things are not considered objectionable,” R.K. Saklani, head of the police station where the woman was taken, told AFP.

“But Rishikesh is a holy place and the Lakshman Jhula is the place where (Hindu gods) Ram, his brother Lakshman and wife Sita crossed the Ganges.”

According to Hindu mythology, it is believed that Lord Ram and his brother Lakshman crossed the Ganga River at the place, where the bridge now stands.