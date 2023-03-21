Home

Fresh Looking Vegetable You Are Eating Could Be Chemically Treated, Watch

We select the freshest-looking vegetables and fruits and consume them with the assurance that we are getting the best food items that are useful for our overall health.

Are we consuming poison in the name of fresh food?

Viral Video: Doctors and nutritionists advise us to consume fresh green vegetables and fruits for good health and essential nourishment required by our bodies. We select the freshest-looking vegetables and fruits and consume them with the assurance that we are getting the best food items that are useful for our overall health. Along with all this, we also come across some news about contamination and adulteration of food items such as pulses, fruits, grains, milk, and cheese.

The video that we are sharing with you shows how fresh-looking vegetables are “created” using chemicals. The video shows a man putting a wad of dry and dull vegetable leaves into a bucket with a dark-coloured liquid and after dipping it for a few seconds he takes it out and places it on the top of a basket. After a few moments, the dry and dull leaves start to blossom and turn fresh and green.

The video is shared on Twitter by Amit Thadhani @amitsurg with the caption, “A two minute real life horror story. 😱”

WATCH THE VIDEO RIGHT HERE

A two minute real life horror story. 😱 pic.twitter.com/gngzaTT56q — Amit Thadhani (@amitsurg) March 17, 2023

The video has drawn a huge response and many comments. Sharing a few with you.

@Md28043036 Replying to @amitsurg, “What is the chemical?”

Amit Thadhani @amitsurg Replying to @ashokalgude, “Chemicals such as copper sulfate, rhodamine oxide, malachite green and calcium carbide are used for this.”

Ashoka B. Kalgude @ashokalgude Replying to @amitsurg, “Which chemical is that?”

BALIDAN4INDIA @peacei24 Replying to @amitsurg, “It is nothing to do with chemical, it is characteristic of Sarso bhaji. U can try it in home also with normal water. Agar sarso bhaji murjha jaye toh thode der paani mein rakh dena, phir khil jayegi.”

Amit Thadhani @amitsurg Replying to @peacei24, “None of this is sarson and if you know Marathi, you would understand what he’s saying. It’s a comparison between dipping in normal water (does nothing) and dipping in this chemical which makes the veggies swell up.”

Laksshya Advani @LaksshyaAdvani Replying to @amitsurg, “We living in dangerous times 😅🙏”

Chetan Badhe @chets2121 Replying to @amitsurg, “Never seen such magical potion or heard about it before..Which type of solution is this, and which company is making it. Vegetable producers & sellers will make huge amount from the use of it. But it’s safety for consumption remains the topic for research.”

