New Delhi: Sikkim and adjoining North Bengal were blanketed in white after fresh snowfall covered the regions’ higher altitudes. Many parts of Sikkim and North Bengal were dusted in snow as temperature dropped across the Himalayan and Dooars regions on Saturday.Also Read - Higher Reaches of Kashmir Receive Fresh Snowfall; Gulmarg Shivers at -6 Degree Celsius

The upper reaches of Gangtok and its surrounding areas, Ralang and Ravangla in South Sikkim, Chewangbhanjyang, Okhray, Hilley and Barsey in West Sikkim and many areas of North Sikkim turned into a winter wonderland as fresh snowfall covered the areas. Many took to Twitter to share the mesmerising snow-clad pictures and videos.

Heavy snowfall in North Sikkim immediately necessitated the augmentation of resources. SNOWCUTTER from Srinagar was immediately airilfted in the intervening night for clearing the blocked critical passages.@BROindia pic.twitter.com/CLz0bHm03D — Prasar Bharati News Services पी.बी.एन.एस. (@PBNS_India) February 5, 2022

Snowfall at Gangtok as well as some other parts of Sikkim with relatively low altitude. This doesn’t happen often. They say snowfall at the beginning of the year is a good sign. Seems the year 2022 is going to be great for Sikkimese people. May nature bless us. #LoveSikkim pic.twitter.com/ECPuO52Xuj — Indra Hang Subba (@IndraHangSubba1) February 4, 2022

Darjeeling, Chatakpur, Ghoom, Sandakphu and Phalut in Darjeeling district of West Bengal, and Lava in neighbouring Kalimpong district also received snowfall. Jalpaiguri, Coochbehar and Alipurduar districts in the Dooars region received rain coupled with chilly winds.

As always magical North Bengal, magical Darjeeling. 😌😊 https://t.co/DPe1ftmvsN — ভদ্রলোক Non Antel Bong (@Nonantel_bong) February 4, 2022

Foggy weather conditions and low visibility due to it forced most people to stay indoors, barring tourists from the plains who flocked the hills to witness the snowfall.

“The change in weather was caused due to western disturbances. The situation is expected to improve from Saturday evening onwards,” Gopinath Raha, Director of India Meteorological Department, Gangtok, said, news agency PTI reported.

The minimum temperature in Gangtok was 1.7 degrees Celsius, while the Gangtok-Tadong station recorded a minimum temperature of 4.6 degrees Celsius, the weatherman said.