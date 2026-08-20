Friend poses as beggar in Haridwar for a YouTube experiment; Here’s how much he makes | Viral

A YouTuber conducted an experiment at Haridwar’s Kawad Mela by having his friend pose as a beggar and ask devotees for money. Their earnings for the day have surprised social media users.

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Sachin collected nearly RS 800 by begging for 4 hours. Image Credit: @CapitalLens_/X

During Haridwar’s Kanwar Mela, a YouTuber carried out a social experiment to see how much someone could make by begging at the religious gathering. The video has now gone viral on X and sparked surprise among viewers. The YouTuber Puroshottam Vashisht and his friend Sachin tried to find the answer, with Sachin going undercover as a beggar.

To begin the experiment, Sachin dressed in torn clothes, smeared dirt on his face, and carried a small bowl to give himself the appearance of a beggar. He even hung a UPI QR code around his neck before making his way into the crowded mela. The two explained in the video that they had expected Sachin to make about Rs 1,000 – Rs 2,000 from the experiment. But the day had a very different outcome in store for them.

Sachin made only around Rs 130 in the first few hours of the experiment. As he approached devotees, many turned him down, saying, “Nahi hai bola na” (I told you, I don’t have anything). Still, several others stopped to help him.

While making his way through the mela, Sachin started talking to shopkeepers and vendors. One sunglasses seller went a step further and gifted him a pair, leading Sachin to jokingly describe himself as a “professional bhikhari” (professional beggar). He also received around Rs 40 in digital payments through the QR code hanging around his neck.

During the experiment, Sachin sat next to a real beggar who said he no longer remembered his name or where he used to live. Four hours into the experiment, Sachin had collected Rs 800. The duo continued trying different spots, facing both success and rejection, and were even chased away by guards. The constant rain and long hours on foot made the experience increasingly tiring.

Vashisht and Sachin said they ended the experiment with around Rs 4,000 in total earnings. Based on that figure, they calculated that a person making the same amount daily could earn close to Rs 1.2 lakh a month.

A YouTuber, Puroshottam Vashisht, became a beggar for 8 hours at Haridwar’s kawad Mela 2026. He dressed like a beggar, hung a UPI QR code around his neck and walked around asking devotees for money. He was abused and treated badly by some. Others treated him with kindness.… pic.twitter.com/HK9Rds7IKQ — Pratham (@CapitalLens_) August 19, 2026

The duo concluded the video by admitting that the earnings came with a significant physical and mental toll. They called begging an exhausting experience and said constantly approaching people throughout the day was challenging.

At the end of the experiment, the duo advised viewers against taking up begging and encouraged them to earn through honest work instead. The video later went viral on X, where many users were surprised by their earnings.

Also Read | His father used to wander across cities in search of work, now, he is earning in crores from YouTube; He is…

Internet reactions

The post went viral on social media. One of the users wrote, “Interesting experiment, but it also highlights how complicated the reality of begging is income can vary hugely, while the dignity and vulnerability involved are often overlooked.”

Another user wrote, “That is why India can not eradicate begging from India because it is a easy money.” Meanwhile, a third wrote, “Do you think anyone can start begging in such high returns area? They will have someone at top to pay for. Possibly even to cops. There might be fights for area of begging just like eunuchs in trains do to people who dress like them and beg in railways.”

Another user wrote, “The reason people don’t want to do hard work. When you get things easily, nobody then wants to work.”