Giving witty twists to Bollywood dialogues, Premiere League wins and now to Chandler Bing's character from American sitcom, FRIENDS, Mumbai Police has yet again amped up its game around COVID-19 awareness. The fans swear by Chandler's introduction to Monica Geller's boyfriend, Dr Richard, "Hi, I'm Chandler and I make jokes when I'm uncomfortable."

Giving their own appropriate twist to this, the Mumbai Police shared a meme on their Twitter handle. It featured Chandler wearing a mask and his dialigue read, "Hi, I'm Chandler and I wear a mask when I'm going out."

Also featuring Monica behind Chandler with a face mask on, the Mumbai Police approved, "The kind of 'Friends' for keeps! #FriendsOfSafety (sic)" and we couldn't agree more.

India’s overall count crossed 8 lakh on Saturday after a single day spike of 27,114 COVID-19 cases. Maharashtra continues to remain the worst-affected state with as many as 2,38,461 COVID-19 cases.

The Maharashtra Prison Department on Friday informed that jails across the state reported a total of 763 COVID-19 cases till date. The figure includes 596 inmates and 167 jail staff while Nagpur Central Prison reported the highest number of cases with 219 inmates and 57 jail staff testing positive for the novel coronavirus.

According to Maharashtra Police, the total number of positive cases in the force now stands at 5,935 including 74 deaths and in the last 48 hours, as many as 222 new COVID-19 positive cases and three deaths were reported in the state police force.