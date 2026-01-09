Home

Viral

Friends reunion in Japan after 48 years; people label it as sweetest internet story | WATCH viral video

‘Friends reunion’ in Japan after 48 years; people label it as ‘sweetest internet story’ | WATCH viral video

The friends' reunion between Walter from North Carolina and Kazuhiko from Japan happened through an old email address. Scroll down to see the viral video of their heartwarming reunion.

Images from Instagram @merenator (videograb)

Viral news: It’s never too late to reconnect with your good old friends, and the recent viral video from Japan just proves it. The video of two friends who reconnect after almost five decades was shared by a creator named Meredith Dean and has been making the rounds on social media. If you’re still wondering what’s so special about the reunion, let us help you with the reason. The friends’ reunion happened after 48 years in Tokyo because of an old email address which was found in the diary of Meredith Dean’s grandmother. You can watch the viral video here.

‘Friends reunion’ in Japan after 48 years; people label it as ‘sweetest internet story’ | WATCH viral video

Also Read: Pahalgam cab driver returns woman’s lost bag with iPhone, cash; internet praises ‘Kashmiriyat’ | WATCH viral video

2 friends reunite in Japan after 48 years

The two friends named Walter from North Carolina and Kazuhiko from Japan reunited through an old email address. Meredith Dean, on her Instagram account, shared one sweet story of the reunion of her father, Walter, with his friend Kazuhiko. The latter was a Japanese foreign exchange student.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Dean narrated the story, saying that Walter discovered an old email address from some handwritten notes of her grandmother, who had passed away. She said that before his father went on his flight to Japan, he randomly planned to mail his friend Kazuhiko. To her surprise, Kazuhiko replied to the mail, and Nobuko, the wife of Dean’s father’s best friend, helped in translation between the two for a lunch meetup.

Viral video of friends’ reunion after 48 years

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meredith Dean Travel, Charlotte & Empowerment (@merenator)

The video was shared by the creator Meredith Dean on Instagram with a heartwarming caption, “The sweetest story you’ll see on the internet today…After 48 years, my American dad (from North Carolina) reconnected in Tokyo with his Japanese foreign exchange student…”

How is social media reacting?

The social media users have flooded the comment section of the video. One user wrote, “Please tell me they will see each other again soon?! This is the sweetest thing ever,” and another commented, “Such a special moment.”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.