From colourful chutneys to newspaper wraps, what’s changing in Mumbai’s street food scene | Viral video

The content creator noted that vendors have now moved away from wrapping food items in newspapers, which was earlier a concern because of ink contamination.

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Vendors have been seen wearing gloves and mesh caps. Image Credit: kshytrea/Instagram

A video by a content creator has drawn attention to the changing face of Mumbai’s street food scene after food safety commissioner Tukaram Mundhe launched a strict crackdown on hygiene violations. The 51-year-old official has been widely praised for his action, which includes suspending permits of four Domino’s and one Pizza Hut outlet, inspecting government eateries and closing down unlicensed operators.

What did the video reveal?

A video has been making rounds on social media, where the drastic changes in Mumbai’s food scene can be seen. A content creator who goes by the handle ‘kshytrea’ showed how the quality of food has improved since Tukaram Mundhe’s strict action on local and chain of restaurants alike. The video was shared with the caption ‘Badlav’.

Throwing light on the current situation regarding food in Mumbai, the content creator has highlighted that vendors across the city have swapped newspapers for butter paper for wrapping Vada Pav. The use of newspapers for serving food items has been considered unhygienic due to the toxic ink getting transferred onto the food.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shivu (@kshytrea)

Many restaurants are no longer adding artificial dyes to their dishes, meaning Manchurian and chutneys are increasingly being served in their natural colours. He further noted that chefs and street vendors are consistently using hairnets and gloves while preparing food.

According to him, restaurants are now paying closer attention to cleaning plates, pans and cooking equipment. He demonstrated this with a tissue wipe check, with the plate showing no visible dust. He further said local products like bread and toast, along with restaurant ketchup bottles, are starting to feature clear MRPs, ingredients, and expiration dates.

Internet reactions

With more than 35.5 million views, the video has gone viral on social media. One of the users wrote, “Remember, it’s only 1 officer.. Whats stopping the other bureaucrats to work like this?” Meanwhile another commented, “Really feels like Aparichit movie ka scene when india changed.”

A third user wrote, “Finally something good in this country” while another said, “Country so goated that, an officer doing his job feels unusual.” Some of the other comments included “Yeah its started in my Area too, surprising” and “One officer doing his job brought this much change imagine the entire govt doing even 40% of their jobs correctly instead of wasting time on nonsense things.”