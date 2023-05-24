Home

From Gandhi to Einstein: AI Artist Reimagines Historical Figures as Muscular Gym Enthusiasts

The images, which have been circulating on the internet, show Mahatma Gandhi in a muscular avatar lifting weights

AI Artist Reimagines Historical Figures as Muscular Gym Enthusiasts| Instagram Photo: Sahid

AI is the next big thing, and slowly and steadily, it is making its way into various industries and aspects of our daily lives. It has the ability to create unimaginable things, and artists are using it to create amazing artwork.

An artist who used artificial intelligence to create stunning artwork depicting how Mumbai will look in the future has now released intriguing images of historical figures, imagining what they would have looked like if they were gym enthusiasts in their time.

The images, which have been circulating on the internet, show Mahatma Gandhi in a muscular avatar lifting weights. The second image features a beefed-up Rabindranath Tagore showcasing his muscular physique. The third image portrays one of the greatest and most influential physicists, Albert Einstein, with a ripped physique. Perhaps one of the most astonishing AI-generated images is that of Nelson Mandela, who appears completely different with a muscular build.

Take a look at his post below:

The remarkable AI artwork was shared on Instagram by artist Sahid, with the caption, “Buff historical figures, they’ve been hitting the gym above.” Sahid mentioned that the images were created using Midjourney AI.

Since being shared, the post has garnered thousands of views and likes. Instagram users were impressed by the artist’s skills and left positive comments on the post.

Previously, Sahid had posted AI-generated images of metro systems in different cities across the country, which generated significant buzz. These images showcased the metros reflecting the vibrant cultures of the respective cities.

Take a look at some of the reactions here:

“Karl Marx is looking like Bobby Deol,” an Instagram user commented.

“Abram lincon looks like Wolverine,” second user commented.

“Why does Vincent Van Gogh look like Number 1 from the umbrella academy,” third user said.

“Abhraham Lincoln = Wolverine, Issac Newton = Brock Lesnar with hair, Karl Marx = Rajnikant,” commented the fourth.

“Shakespeare Looks Like Krato,” another Instagram users commented.

