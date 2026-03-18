Home

Viral

From I need a job post to Abu Dhabi-based companys offer in 48 hours; heres how a comment changed everything

From ‘I need a job’ post to Abu Dhabi-based company’s offer in 48 hours; here’s how a comment changed everything

Viral post: Can you imagine someone acing a job offer because of a GitHub comment? Scroll down to read what happened.

Image: x.com/Abhijitam_

Viral News: A job-hunting event is filled with rejections and sleepless nights. When the uncertainty slowly creeps in and makes everyone anxious, a post on X goes viral. It’s because it features the real experience of a user who took the opportunity and ended up making a life-changing decision. The user shared that he landed a job offer from a startup company based in Abu Dhabi in just two days. Yes, you heard it right, within 48 hours. The story, since then, has been widely seen by those who are seeking jobs, especially those belonging to the tech domains. You can check the viral post here.

What’s the viral post about?

The viral post reveals the experience of a user landing a job. When he was applying for jobs on LinkedIn continuously, asking for referrals from every possible person, and had no formal experience to show, he sat and decided to transform the way he was approaching the opportunities.

The man soon began to contribute to a YV-backed open-source project; after joining its Slack, he ensured he studied its codebase. He later picked up an issue on GitHub and expressed his solution-centric approach. Guess what just happened?

He ended up receiving an unexpected email from the founder of the startup, who asked him for a meeting. What happened next was that he became a part of the complete chaos.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Soon after, he received a message which confirmed that the feedback was positive and later got an offer letter. The viral post concludes with a powerful message, “Increase your surface area. You never know which door opens,” highlighting that opportunity does not always come from job portals.

Viral post

The post was shared on X with, “A lot of people have been asking how I got into an Abu Dhabi-based startup without applying — and that too within 48 hours. Here’s the full story…”

How’s social media reacting?

Social media users have flooded the comment section of the video. One user commented, “First congrats buddy and it is really inspiring. because most people stop there and leave where you decided to make the project,” and another wrote, “Inspiring post, definitely highlights the need to be creative in showcasing your skills instead of AI slop spraying job apps.”

The third comment read, “Happy for you.”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.