From juice, tea outlet or protein shake: Man gives reality check to employees with 9-to-5 jobs thinking about sidepreneurship – video goes viral

A Noida professional’s viral video busts side-hustle myths, revealing the hard realities of running a small business alongside a 9-to-5 job and sparking a nationwide debate across social media platforms.

Social media users have come across thousands of content posts and reels talking about start ups. But this young man took the internet by surprise after sharing his video on why starting up a business along with a regular salary job may not be as glamorous as we think!

The Dream Startled Reality

Vishwas Verma, a young salaried guy from Noida had recently taken up an entrepreneurial journey of selling juices, boiled eggs, protein shakes, and other fitness foods near his gym when he came to realise that his business isn’t helping him earn extra income. In fact, there were days when he didn’t earn anything.

In the video shared on Instagram, Verma states how he and his friend decided to rent a shop as it was available for cheap with no tenants (around ₹10,000 per month). “We thought people coming out of the gym will flock to us since we’re selling healthy food,” he says.

Verma further added how his dreams were shattered when the raw material prices started fluctuating, customer attendance was low on certain days, and there were additional expenses that came along each day.

“This experiment opened my eyes that starting a business as a side hustle is not easy as we think. Everyone posts about how they’ve earned double by starting a side hustle, but I want to spread awareness about the reality of it,” Vishwas captioned his post.

Social media exploded as users commented, reacted, and reposted Vishwas’ video to share their support and experiences.

Instagram Users Showed Love and Spat Over Viral Video

“Its great when someone makes others aware of the reality, instead of pushing people to earn more and more.” One user commented.

“Starting a business is not ‘Try it. If it works, earn’ – its a risk, its investment, its competition and its perseverance until you survive,” added another.

Many even questioned if side hustles were worth risking while working 9-5’s.

The post has garnered lakhs of views and has been shared on X as well. Vishwas has also received a good amount of support and tips from others who wish him the best in his venture.

