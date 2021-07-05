Manali: After the second wave of COVID-19 saw a significant decline in the country, travel-starved citizens and tourists have been thronging Himachal Pradesh, raising fears about the impending third Covid wave. People from the plains are visiting tourist hotspots like Shimla, Kufri, Narkanda, Dalhousie, Manali, Lahaul and other places in the hill state in large numbers to get rid of the scorching heat. Also Read - International Bikini Day: Get That Perfect Tan at These Pristine Lesser-Explored Beaches in India
Meanwhile, the occupancy in the hotels has also significantly increased and is expected to reach its peak in the coming days. As pictures of huge crowds seen in Manali went viral, concerned citizens slammed the tourists, and expressed disappointment over social distancing and safety. Others shared memes and took jibes at the carelessness of the public, saying that if citizens don’t learn their lessons, the third wave is not far away. Also Read - Recovered Covid Patient Can Shield Themselves From Delta Variant With Single Vaccine Dose, Finds Study
One user wrote, ”Pics from #Manali, where beds are running out in hotels. If we go on like this, soon there will be another episode of “No beds in Hospital” will hit the reality soon! I know it’s hard not to go out and all, but people this pandemic is a real nightmare. Please be responsible.” Also Read - After Auto Ambulances, This 'Vaccine Auto' in Chennai Streets Has Left Netizens Impressed | WATCH
Have a look at other reactions:
Another user wrote, ”As #Manali trends, hotels running out of beds. Do we soon want to hear “Hospital running out of beds” again? Haven’t we learned any lesson? #COVID19 #3rdWave.”
https://twitter.com/Shivam_gupta00/status/1411949477703806978
Shimla Hotel and Restaurant Association president Sanjay Sood said the withdrawal of the condition of negative RTPCR report and e-Covid pass to enter Himachal Pradesh recently has given a boost to the tourism industry of the state.
The increase in the number of tourists has also posed a challenge to the state government to ensure adhering of Covid protocol by the visitors amid fears of an impending third wave of coronavirus infections.