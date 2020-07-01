New Delhi: 15-year-old Jyoti Kumari Paswan, who grabbed headlines after she cycled 1200km carrying her injured father from Delhi to their village in Bihar, touched many hearts and inspired everyone with her strength and endurance. Also Read - Super 30 Founder Anand Kumar Offers Free IIT-JEE Coaching to ‘Bicycle Girl’ Jyoti Kumari

Now, her story is soon going to be made into a film! And the wonderful thing is that Jyoti will be playing herself in the film titled ‘Atmanirbhar.’ After being signed for the film, Jyoti, who also emerged as a symbol of grit amidst the nationwide lockdown, told PTI, ”Bahut achha lag raha hai (I feel very good).”

The movie, which will be produced by Wemakefilmz, is set to go on the floors from August, according to Shine Krishna, who will be directing the film. Miraj and Fairoz, working in the Middle East, along with Krishna and Sajith Nambiar have acquired the rights for the film.

Notably, the film which will be fictional, will not just document her struggles, but also explore the systemic issues that led her to take the arduous journey on cycle in May. The film will also be shot in real locations that were part of Jyoti’s journey from Gurugram to Darbhanga.

The film will be made in Hindi, English and Maithili languages as well as dubbed into other languages. For the international audience, the title will be ”A Journey of a Migrant” and the film will be subtitled in 20 languages, Krishna said.

“Bahut change ho gaya (a lot has changed),” Jyoti said over the phone when asked what had changed for her and her family after getting attention in the public. There has also been good support from villagers, she added but did not elaborate on the changes in their lives.

