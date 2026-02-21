Home

‘From Rs 21 lakh to Rs 9 lakh’: Bengaluru woman’s career transition from IT to Bank PO leaves internet stunned | Check viral post

Viral post: The man added that the decision of her aunt will shift her salary from Rs. 21 lakh to just Rs. 9 lakh per year after giving 9 years to the service.

Viral News: When both private and government jobs have their own pros and cons, a post has gone viral on X in which a man shared how his uncle and aunt have handsome packages in a city like Bengaluru. After 9 years, the aunt expressed her will to prepare for the Government Bank PO Examination. The man added that this decision will shift her salary from Rs. 21 lakh to just Rs. 9 lakh per year. You can check the viral post here.

My uncle & his wife have been working in Bangalore for 9yrs. He earn ₹32L CTC.⁰Aunty earns ₹21L CTC.

They have a 4-year-old daughter. Last week her wife said —⁰“I want to quit IT & prepare for Government Bank PO.”

PO salary?⁰Around ₹75,000 per month.

From ₹21L to ₹9L… — Pratham khanna (@Portfolio_Bull) February 20, 2026

How’s social media reacting?

Social media users have flooded the comment section of the video. One user commented, “₹21L IT job → ₹9L PO salary = ~57% pay cut, but govt perks (pension, stability, WFH post-exam) shine for parents of a 4yo. Less stress, more family time in Bangalore chaos.If uncle’s ₹32L covers it GO FOR IT! Work-life > money grind. Thoughts?”, and another wrote, “everyone is doing the math on salary but nobody is asking what she is optimizing for. after 9 years and a 4yo daughter, maybe she is not chasing money. maybe she is buying time she can never get back.”

The third comment read, “I respect the ‘Mother’s Math’ here. Trading ₹12L/year for time with her daughter is a valid life choice. No salary can buy back childhood memories. But she might be picking the wrong vehicle for that peace. Bank PO roles are deceptive: 1. Mandatory Transfers 2. Zero Flexibility 3. High Pressure… If the goal is ‘Time & Peace,’ a low-stress, remote-first IT role is a far better bet than the rigid grind of a Bank branch.”

Another user stated, “As soon as you start preparing you won’t get it… It’s way more tougher than IT job… Atleast there are N number of IT companies but for PO to be in any Nationalised bank, there is only 1 exam conducted by IBPS.. so you need to crack and it’s not everyone’s cup of tea.”

