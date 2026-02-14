Home

From street protest to state recognition: How a 76-Year-old Kerala woman took on a traffic violator and won hearts nationwide

A 76-year-old woman in Kerala courageously stopped a scooter rider from violating footpath rules. Her fearless act went viral and earned official recognition from the Kerala Motor Vehicle Department.

Don’t look two when you’re standing your ground. We saw a lesson on patriotism and civic sense unfolding in real-time on the busy footpath of Kerala. Prabhavathi Amma of Kerala displayed exemplary courage while blocking a scooter rider who was breaking traffic rules and riding on the footpath.

The viral video has won her applause from netizens nationwide, with many appreciating her fight against traffic violators. While many citizens complain about road rule breakers, there aren’t many who’d actually risk their safety to stop them.

As seen in the video, Prabhavathi Amma kept standing still on the footpath in front of the rider, refusing to budge and letting him pass despite his protests. Taking note of her actions, the Kerala Motor Vehicle Department congratulated her on her bravery.

According to a statement released by the Motor Vehicle Department, “Amma was felicitated by the department and police officers on Tuesday. We consider her action a lesson for all that public interest should be upheld by everyone and not just the police.”

Kerala Motor Vehicle Department shared the news on social media: “KMVD congratulates Prabhavathi Amma, a resident of Kerala who showed courage by standing up to a two-wheeler rider riding recklessly in the ladies’ footpath.”

Amid endless memes and pointless viral videos cluttering the internet these days, it’s refreshing to see stories like this. A woman standing up for what’s right on a footpath has gone viral for all the reasons you should care about viral videos. Here’s hoping more people follow her lead and spread positivity.

