Home

Viral

From Suvendu Adhikari as West Bengal CM to Mamata Banerjee denying resignation, these creative memes created buzz

From Suvendu Adhikari as West Bengal CM to Mamata Banerjee denying resignation, these creative memes created buzz

Here, we take you through the most hilarious memes that rightly explain the post-election scenes. Scroll down to see.

Suvendu Adhikari | Image: X

Assembly Election Results 2026: As the results for the assembly elections in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam, and Puducherry were declared on Monday, i.e., May 4. The social media platforms did not fail to disappoint. As the TMC leader Mamata Banerjee refused to resign from her designation of chief minister, the creativity of people has once again taken the internet by storm as they shared different perspectives in the most hilarious way. Furthermore, Suvendu Adhikari has been picked as the first-ever BJP-led chief minister of West Bengal. Here, we take you through some memes that will leave you in stitches.

BJP worker in Bengal pic.twitter.com/2EE9M37oEs — chacha monk (@oldschoolmonk) May 7, 2026

Also Read: What makes ‘giant slayer’ Suvendu Adhikari a top contender for Chief Minister’s post in Bengal? Key facts about Amit Shah’s close aide

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Election result day compulsory meme Via @mememandir pic.twitter.com/GJq1YmaxpX — INDIAN INSTITUTE OF MEMES (IIM) (@ShubhenduMurari) May 4, 2026

Indian dads watching election results : pic.twitter.com/1oV6mHYUhM — Shibhhuu (@shibhhuu) May 4, 2026

Modi ji entering BJP HQ tonight to deliver a speech after a landslide victory in West Bengal, Assam, and Puducherry:pic.twitter.com/dfcDN1Sk24 — Meme Farmer (@craziestlazy) May 4, 2026

Also Read: Suvendu Adhikari announced as Bengal’s new CM, had defeated Mamata Banerjee twice in Assembly elections

Because then the two DMKs would cancel each other out and you would be left with Sunil Shetty: All India Anna. https://t.co/nHfAXlaqsH — www.sidin.co (@sidin) May 6, 2026

How many times have you defeated Mamata Banerjee? Suvendu Adhikari: pic.twitter.com/etbV43PHOA — Meme Farmer (@craziestlazy) May 5, 2026

New CM of West Bengal

Suvendu Adhikari has been announced as the Chief Minister of West Bengal by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The swearing-in ceremony of the new BJP government will be held at the Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata on May 9 in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and others.

#WATCH | Kolkata | Suvendu Adhikari elected as the Leader of West Bengal BJP Legislative Party, set to be the new CM of the state. pic.twitter.com/DCm6zezL4U — ANI (@ANI) May 8, 2026

A meeting was held to decide on the matter unanimously after which the Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, “Eight proposals were received, and all of them had only one name. Adequate time was given for a second name, but no other name was proposed. Therefore, I announce Suvendu Adhikari as the chief minister of West Bengal,” Shah said after the meeting.”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.