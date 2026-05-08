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From Suvendu Adhikari as West Bengal CM to Mamata Banerjee denying resignation, these creative memes created buzz

Here, we take you through the most hilarious memes that rightly explain the post-election scenes. Scroll down to see.

Published date india.com Published: May 8, 2026 8:18 PM IST
email india.com By Saanchi Gupta email india.com | Edited by Saanchi Gupta email india.com
From Suvendu Adhikari as West Bengal CM to Mamata Banerjee denying resignation, these creative memes created buzz
Suvendu Adhikari | Image: X

Assembly Election Results 2026: As the results for the assembly elections in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam, and Puducherry were declared on Monday, i.e., May 4. The social media platforms did not fail to disappoint. As the TMC leader Mamata Banerjee refused to resign from her designation of chief minister, the creativity of people has once again taken the internet by storm as they shared different perspectives in the most hilarious way. Furthermore, Suvendu Adhikari has been picked as the first-ever BJP-led chief minister of West Bengal. Here, we take you through some memes that will leave you in stitches.

Also Read: What makes ‘giant slayer’ Suvendu Adhikari a top contender for Chief Minister’s post in Bengal? Key facts about Amit Shah’s close aide

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Also Read: Suvendu Adhikari announced as Bengal’s new CM, had defeated Mamata Banerjee twice in Assembly elections

New CM of West Bengal

Suvendu Adhikari has been announced as the Chief Minister of West Bengal by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The swearing-in ceremony of the new BJP government will be held at the Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata on May 9 in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and others.

A meeting was held to decide on the matter unanimously after which the Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, “Eight proposals were received, and all of them had only one name. Adequate time was given for a second name, but no other name was proposed. Therefore, I announce Suvendu Adhikari as the chief minister of West Bengal,” Shah said after the meeting.”

About the Author

Saanchi Gupta

Saanchi Gupta

Saanchi Gupta is a trainee journalist at India.com English Desk. She has been overseeing all matters related to National, Entertainment & Viral for the website. With a diverse academic background, ... Read More

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