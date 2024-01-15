Home

Frustrated Passenger Punches IndiGo Pilot Making Delay Announcement, Viral Video Shocks Netizens

In a shocking incident, a passenger, frustrated by an already delayed flight, got up and punched the pilot of an IndiGo flight when the latter made a delay announcement; the video of the same has shocked the netizens.

Passenger Hits Pilot For Flight Delay (Screenshot From Video on X)

New Delhi: New Delhi has been experiencing cold wave conditions for the lasy few weeks and the plunging temperatures in the national capital are accompanied with dense fog which has majorly affected the visibility. The poor visibility has caused delays and/or cancellations in flight and train operations in the city; as of today morning, more than 100 flights have been delayed and close to 80 flights have been cancelled at the Delhi Airport. A travel advisory has also been issued by the Indira Gandhi International Airport. In a shocking incident following a long delay in take-off, a video has been circulating online where a frustrated passenger got up and punched the pilot of his IndiGo flight when he made a delay announcement. The video has shocked the netizens and many are demanding that the passenger must be put on the ‘no-flying list’ by the airline.

Passenger Hits Pilot Announcing Flight Delay

As mentioned earlier, there has been excessive delay and/or cancellation of flights and trains due to the adverse weather conditions including dense fog in North India. In a shocking episode on an IndiGo flight, a frustrated passenger suddenly got up and punched the pilot who was announcing a delay. The passenger lashed out at the new pilot, who had replaced the previous pilot in view of the Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) rules.

A passenger punched an Indigo capt in the aircraft as he was making delay announcement. The guy ran up from the last row and punched the new Capt who replaced the previous crew who crossed FDTL. Unbelievable ! @DGCAIndia @MoCA_GoI pic.twitter.com/SkdlpWbaDd — Capt_Ck (@Capt_Ck) January 14, 2024

It can be seen in the video that the passenger wearing a yellow hoodie, suddenly gets up from his seat and attacks the pilot making an announcement for the passengers. He is stopped by the cabin crew and sent back to his seat.

