The third and final full moon of winter and one of the highest full moons of 2021 enthralled skywatchers around the world on Saturday, February 27. February's full moon is known as full 'Snow Moon' in North America while in Europe it's called 'Storm Moon'. It also goes by the name 'Hunger Moon'.

The Snow Moon officially peaked in the morning around 8 am, although it was predicted to be in full luminosity for two more days.

February's full moon is known as a Snow Moon because the winter season in which it falls. There is an average of 5.6 days in the United Kingdom when snow falls in February. The numbers are similar for all colder countries in the northern hemisphere, hence the name Snow Moon.

Native American tribes called the full moon a Snow Moon due to the snow storms they would experience in February. They called it Hunger Moon as hunting was particularly difficult in the winter months, leading to famine.

The next full moon will be ‘Worm Moon’, the first of spring 2021, which will rise on Sunday, March 28, 2021.

Meanwhile, here are the best photos and videos captured by moongazers and photographers around the globe who were thrilled to the see the stunning Snow Moon of February 2021:

Full Moon today (27th February) was at 8.17am. Moonrise at #Stonehenge is at 5.54pm and moonset is at 7.31am #Fullmoon #SnowMoon 🔭❄️🌕 pic.twitter.com/lrzjITXFKD — Stonehenge U.K (@ST0NEHENGE) February 27, 2021

Last nights #SnowMoon at 99.53% full, over the United Kingdom 🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/xf5smRSboJ — Latest in space (@latestinspace) February 27, 2021

Someone seems to have taken the low-energy lightbulb out of the moon tonight and gone tungsten #snowmoon pic.twitter.com/9j5eTQ9iFA — Jon Sopel (@BBCJonSopel) February 26, 2021

Not quite full yet, but the February“snow” moon looks beautiful over the Cathedral tonight. It was also known as the “hunger” moon, as food was often difficult to find at this time of the year. Thankful tonight for all that I sometimes take for granted. #snowmoon #LivingLent pic.twitter.com/LMPU2IZ8qx — Eamon Martin (@ArchbishopEamon) February 25, 2021