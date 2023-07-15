Home

Full Vegetarian Menu For PM Modi At Lunch Hosted By UAE President, Pic Goes Viral

PM Modi was in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.

Full Vegetarian Menu For PM Modi: A full vegetarian menu was prepared for Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE). PM Modi was in Abu Dhabi on Saturday where he was hosted by UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The picture of the full vegetarian menu was shared on social media and it immediately went viral.

A full vegetarian menu for PM Modi at lunch hosted by UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi. (Source: Third Party) pic.twitter.com/MHX0JwVPv4 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 15, 2023

PM Modi visited UAE on his way from France where he held bilateral discussions with French President Emmanuel Macron.

PM Modi and President Zayed Al Nahyan announced that India and UAE have agreed to start trade settlements in local currencies. PM Modi said that he hopes that bilateral trade between the two countries goes past the $100 billion mark. It currently stands at $85 billion.

“The India-UAE comprehensive strategic partnership has been steadily strengthening and the Prime Minister’s visit will be an opportunity to identify ways to take this forward in various domains such as energy, education, healthcare, food security, fintech, defence and culture,” said the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) adding that it will also be an opportunity to discuss cooperation on global issues, particularly in the context of the UAE’s Presidency of COP-28 and India’s G-20 Presidency in which the UAE is a “special invitee”.

Further, Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured India’s full support for UAE’s COP28 presidency. The two countries are engaged across various sectors such as trade, investments, energy, food security, science and technology, education, fintech, defence, security, and robust people-to-people ties.

It was agreed to start trade settlements in local currencies, link the fast payment systems of India and the UAE, and open IIT-Delhi campus in the Emirates.

