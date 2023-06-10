Home

Ranked: 8 Funniest TikTok Videos of All Time

TikTok is currently facing a ban in India, but during its short existence, the short-form video hosting app has provided us with a delightful mix of funny and creative content, accompanied by viral trends. The app has left an indelible mark on our memories, flooded with amusing clips and serving as a platform that encourages numerous youngsters to showcase their talents.

Emerging from the ashes of Vine, TikTok is most renowned for introducing six-second sketch comedy to the online world. Recently, a question posed by a Twitter user has taken over timelines, captivating users for days. The user asked, “What’s the funniest TikTok video you’ve ever seen?” Despite having only 1,700 followers, the user’s tweet rapidly gained popularity, amassing around 15,000 replies as people enthusiastically shared the best comedic TikToks they have ever come across.

Here are eight of the best submissions we could find for you.

8. Sylvanian Families dolls meets ‘Euphoria.’

TikToker Thea von Engelbrechten received a lot of praise for her absurdly hilarious series which showcases the outlandish imagined antics of a group of Sylvanian Families dolls that speak on internet slang etc.

7. An Alien On Earth, In The Trenches

This mega-viral video received over 20 million views since it was posted in 2020. In addition to its absurd alien filter, the comedic value of the filter is further enhanced by its sarcastic delivery, reminiscent of individuals being interviewed for news broadcasts.

6. Bizarre FoodTok Gets An Upgrade

TikTok creator Tanara Mallory’s reactions to the most bizarre recipes on the app combine with sarcastic catchphrases and deadpan observational humor were loved by thousands of viewers.

All of hers pic.twitter.com/vd25iaMcra — Debt Slave #3141592653589 (@NomDeGuerre69) June 3, 2023

5. When Your Friend Goes Full Influencer For No Reason

This video with the caption “pretending to be an influencer infront of my friend” received over 15 million views since it was posted in November 2020 by a user known as Roquey.

It catches me off guard EVERY TIME https://t.co/LrBIAc7HK1 pic.twitter.com/QcPL34qvfl — is pro WGA (@EmmaTolkin) June 5, 2023

4. “You think I own Ikea?”

Comedian Scott Seiss, popularly known as “Angry Ikea Guy” on TikTok, received an overwhelming amount of love on the Twitter thread. His viral series shows him posing as an Ikea employee.

3. If Department Stores Were Reality Tv Stars

If you think the Kardashians are a handful, brace yourself for the intense mean-girl drama playing out between the popular kids Nordstrom and Bloomingdale’s, the aspiring Macy’s, and the endearing outcasts Dillard’s and JCPenney — according to TikToker Perry Goeders, that is.

I work for one of these retailers so maybe it hits different but OMG pic.twitter.com/gfrkFedwrd — amarylis b. (@its_ama) June 4, 2023

2. “Make Them… A Meteor.”

Imagine if the origins of the world could be attributed to a misaligned conversation between God and an angel. This intriguing concept is explored in Eliza Petersen’s TikTok video from September 2020, which continues to captivate the mind of a Twitter user with the handle @svftwang. In a tweet, @svftwang confessed that the video will forever leave an impression, stating, “it will always get me.

this one will always get me pic.twitter.com/2mBU4rAWeS https://t.co/fUWsCchJC5 — ALL IN: moriah JUN DAY (@svftwang) June 4, 2023

1. The Horrors Of ‘Is It Cake?’

Not too long ago, it seemed impossible to spend more than half a minute scrolling through social media without stumbling upon a strangely unsettling video. These videos showcased individuals slicing into ordinary objects, only to unveil that they were, in fact, intricately crafted cakes designed to resemble the real thing.

