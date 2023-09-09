Home

G20 Summit: PM Modi’s Signature Handshake With Global Leaders Goes Viral; Watch

Prime Minister Modi's welcome handshake with G20 leaders as they arrived at the summit venue has gone viral on social media and you have to watch it to know why.

India’s presidency began on 1 December 2022, leading up to the summit in the third quarter of 2023.

PM Modi’s Signature Handshake: The high-profile G20 Summit started in New Delhi on Saturday, 09 September 2023 under the presidentship of India with Prime Minister Narendra Modi playing the perfect host to a slew of eminent world leaders including US President Joe Biden, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, President of Brazil Luiz Inacio, President of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa and World Bank President Ajay Banga at Bharat Mandapam, the venue for the 18th G-20 Summit.

Watch The Video Here

#WATCH | G 20 in India: Handshake by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, US President Joe Biden, President of Brazil Luiz Inacio, President of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa and World Bank President Ajay Banga at Bharat Mandapam, the venue for G-20 Summit in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/n5Ahe0G5Ia — ANI (@ANI) September 9, 2023

The venue of the 2023 G20 New Delhi summit is Bharat Mandapam International Exhibition-Convention Centre (IECC), Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. It is also the first-ever G20 Summit to be held in India as well as in South Asia chaired by the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The leaders attending the two-day summit included US President Joe Biden, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, his Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and Brazilian President Luiz In cio Lula da Silva.

India's presidency began on 1 December 2022, leading up to the summit in the third quarter of 2023. The presidency handover ceremony was held at the close of the Bali summit in which the G20 Presidency gavel was transferred from Indonesian President Joko Widodo to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

