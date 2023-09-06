Home

‘Bharat’ Memes Flood Twitter After G20 Dinner Invite Showing ‘President Of Bharat’ Goes Viral On Internet

The G20 dinner invite, displaying 'President of Bharat,' went viral as soon as its picture was shared on the internet.

People who love scrolling through X (formerly Twitter) surely know that ‘#Bharat’ occupied the top spot on the trends list following the picture of the G20 invite that went viral on the internet like wildfire. The dinner invite pic, which was sent by the Rashtrapati Bhawan, was signed in the name of ‘President of Bharat’ instead of the conventional ‘President of India.’ As soon as the pic was shared on Twitter, it ignited a debate, with social media flooded with memes and users’ reactions. While some accepted the proposal, others expressed concerns about its potential implications and the political motivations behind it.

We Have Curated Some Of The Best Viral Memes For You, Check Here

Opposition names their alliance as I.N.D.I.A..

Now Government proposes to change India's name to BHARAT#INDIAAlliance#Bharat

Modi ji right now : pic.twitter.com/B1kcO8gvRp — The Meme Zone 👑 (@thememezone7) September 5, 2023

Opposition names their alliance as I.N.D.I.A..

Now Government proposes to change India's name to BHARAT#INDIAAlliance#Bharat #भारत

Opposition : pic.twitter.com/Tseox5Ms70 — The Meme Zone 👑 (@thememezone7) September 5, 2023

#Bharat

Modiji election jeetne ke liye Bharatiyo ko emotional karne ke baad pic.twitter.com/Ft2kesczdW — Ashish (2nd edition) (@brb_memes17) September 5, 2023

A meme from the future?

When the process of choosing your leader through elections will be eliminated. 😅#Bharat pic.twitter.com/KbQw9ArUY2 — CRYPTIC ⚡ (@meekcryptic) September 5, 2023

