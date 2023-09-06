By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
‘Bharat’ Memes Flood Twitter After G20 Dinner Invite Showing ‘President Of Bharat’ Goes Viral On Internet
The G20 dinner invite, displaying 'President of Bharat,' went viral as soon as its picture was shared on the internet.
People who love scrolling through X (formerly Twitter) surely know that ‘#Bharat’ occupied the top spot on the trends list following the picture of the G20 invite that went viral on the internet like wildfire. The dinner invite pic, which was sent by the Rashtrapati Bhawan, was signed in the name of ‘President of Bharat’ instead of the conventional ‘President of India.’ As soon as the pic was shared on Twitter, it ignited a debate, with social media flooded with memes and users’ reactions. While some accepted the proposal, others expressed concerns about its potential implications and the political motivations behind it.
Trending Now
We Have Curated Some Of The Best Viral Memes For You, Check Here
Opposition names their alliance as I.N.D.I.A..
Now Government proposes to change India's name to BHARAT#INDIAAlliance#Bharat
Modi ji right now : pic.twitter.com/B1kcO8gvRp
— The Meme Zone 👑 (@thememezone7) September 5, 2023
You may like to read
#Bharat #भारत #Indus #ISRO #Space #westerns #News #memes #Sunl pic.twitter.com/MOeLWTdxnF
— Real Veer (डिजिटल योद्धा) 💯 Follow Back (@Real_Veer) September 5, 2023
Opposition names their alliance as I.N.D.I.A..
Now Government proposes to change India's name to BHARAT#INDIAAlliance#Bharat #भारत
Opposition : pic.twitter.com/Tseox5Ms70
— The Meme Zone 👑 (@thememezone7) September 5, 2023
That moment !#Bharat #भारत pic.twitter.com/LxeQgrByrU
— DigiArts (@preseld) September 5, 2023
#KamalHaasan has to rename his sequel from #Indian2 to Bharatan2
||#Bharat| Bharat|| pic.twitter.com/ln5cLZSn2a
— Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) September 5, 2023
#Bharat
Modiji election jeetne ke liye Bharatiyo ko emotional karne ke baad pic.twitter.com/Ft2kesczdW
— Ashish (2nd edition) (@brb_memes17) September 5, 2023
A meme from the future?
When the process of choosing your leader through elections will be eliminated. 😅#Bharat pic.twitter.com/KbQw9ArUY2
— CRYPTIC ⚡ (@meekcryptic) September 5, 2023
What you doing @IndiGo6E #Memes #Bharat pic.twitter.com/2lBsyohctJ
— Raju Alam (@rajualam) September 5, 2023
#india #bharat #Memes
Indiment. pic.twitter.com/ORJjWCnDMn
— खुरपेंच (@khurpenchh) September 6, 2023
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.