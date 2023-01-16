Home

‘Gaav se 1 km Pahle Right Side..’ Unique Delivery Address on E-Commerce Package Goes Viral. Check Post Here

Viral Video Today: Recently, Netizens were surprised by one man's creative way of explaining his address to Flipkart, and surely you will be too.

Landmarks are extremely important for guiding your delivery guy. Check this viral post here.(Photo Credit Twitter@Nishantchant)

Viral Video Today: Knock Knock! If you are someone who always explains to the delivery agent where to come to drop off your package, then you really know that the struggle is real. Identifying the delivery man’s location and then detailing the best and shortest route he should take to reach your home can be a time-consuming and tedious process. Landmarks are extremely important for guiding your delivery guy, but some people take this ‘landmark’ factor a little too literally. Recently, Netizens were surprised by one man’s creative way of explaining his address to Flipkart, and surely you will be too.

A Twitter user, Nishant recently posted a picture of a Flipkart delivery package. However, what amused netizens was the unusual address on the shipping label of the courier package. The package, which was to be delivered in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, had the address, “Bhikharam, Hari Singh Nagar Gilakor gaav se 1 km pahle right side apne khet ka gate h lohe ka gate h paas mr ek chhoti fatak h or gate ke paas kala mungiya dala huaa h waha aake phone kr dena me samne aa jaunga Jodhpur District- 342312 Rajasthan.”

CHECK THE BIZARRE DELIVERY ADDRESS HERE

Delivery wala marte dam tak iska address yaad rakhega 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/qaeDaOMWHY — Nishant 🇮🇳 (@Nishantchant) January 13, 2023

“Delivery wala marte dam tak iska address yaad rakhega 🤣🤣,” reads the caption alongside the video. After being shared, the tweet immediately went viral and managed to garner over 89.1k views and more than 1000 likes. While several users have flooded the comment section with laughing emojis. “kitna sincere person hai delivery boy ko koi dikkat nahi ho isliye aise address likha hai, महापुरुष है,” wrote a user. A second user added, “Is bhaiya ko 21 topo ki salami deni chahiye…👏.”