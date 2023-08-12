Gadar 2 Fans In Rajasthan Visit Theatres In Tractors, Internet Say ‘Oh Bhaishaab’ | WATCH Viral Video

Home

It is said that the craze was similar in 2001 when Gadar: Ek Prem Katha was released.

New Delhi: He is back and with a BANG! Actor Sunny Deol much-awaited movie Gadar 2 is in theaters and people are going crazy as they thronged to cinema halls in trucks and tractors to watch the film in Rajasthan. It is said that the craze was similar in 2001 when Gadar: Ek Prem Katha was released. In the video that was uploaded on X, earlier known as Twitter, hordes and hoards of fans can be seen hooting and cheering as they storm the theatres to watch the Anil Sharma directorial. Reportedly, the now viral video is captured from Inox, City Centre Mall, Bhilwara Rajasthan.

The moviegoers are were also seen arriving at the theatres while chanting ‘Hindustan Zindabad’

In 2001, I had heard stories of people visiting the cinema halls in trucks and tractors to watch #SunnyDeol in #Gadar. 22 years later, the craze is intact. An video from Inox, City Centre Mall , Bhilwara Rajasthan, for #Gadar2. pic.twitter.com/ZNDtWQ6kcY — Himesh (@HimeshMankad) August 11, 2023

Gadar 2 is directed by Anil Sharma and also stars Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma in the lead. The film is a romantic-action drama set during the Partition. It mainly revolves around Tara Singh, a Sikh truck driver from Amritsar, who falls in love with Sakina (portrayed by Ameesha), a Muslim girl hailing from a political family in Lahore, Pakistan. This time, Tara Singh is pitted against the Pakistani army for his son Jeete (Utkarsh Sharma).

Reportedly, the film has already sold 1,41,500 tickets for Day 1 on national cinema chains, PVR, INOX and Cinepolis.

