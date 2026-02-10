Galentine’s Day 2026: From Pondicherry to Bir Billing, 7 girls’ trip destinations across India for the ultimate long weekend

February is all about love, but who says it’s only reserved for partners? Your girls deserve the same celebration, the same effort, and the same unforgettable memories. And with Galentine’s Day falling on Friday, February 13, 2026, this is your perfect excuse to turn it into a long weekend escape with your soul sisters.

So, stop overthinking. Call the group. Pack the bags. And pick a plan.

Here are 7 girls’ trip ideas across India that are equal parts pampering, picturesque and pure fun.

Paragliding at sunset in Bir Billing

Feel the ZNMD rush as you glide over the Himalayas with your best friends. Bir Billing’s golden sunsets, forest treks, Tibetan monasteries and cosy cafes make it a complete experience.

How to reach: Kangra Airport (70 km) or cab from Delhi/Chandigarh.

Rejuvenating spa-cation in Kerala

Nothing says self-love like Ayurveda in ‘God’s Own Country’. Indulge in Abhyanga, Shirodhara, Pizhichil and more at luxury wellness retreats while you all detox together, mind and body.

How to reach: Fly to Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi, Kozhikode or Kannur.

Wine tour in Nashik

Raise a toast to friendship in India’s Wine Capital. Stay at vineyard resorts, learn the art of wine-making, and spend slow evenings tasting the finest blends.

How to reach: Nashik Airport (24 km from city).

Coffee escape to Coorg

For the coffee-loving gang, Coorg’s plantations, misty hills, waterfalls and estate stays are a dream. Add Kodava meals and plantation walks to the plan.

How to reach: Mangalore (160 km) or Mysore (120 km).

Nature trails in Meghalaya

Living root bridges, Nohkalikai Falls, Dawki river boating, caves and forests—Meghalaya is pure magic. Explore Shillong, Cherrapunji and Mawlynnong while soaking in tribal culture.

How to reach: Guwahati Airport (70 km).

Surfing scenes in Gokarna

Quieter than Goa but just as stunning, Gokarna is perfect for beach treks and learning to surf together at Om Beach, Kudle and Paradise Beach.

How to reach: Goa’s Dabolim Airport (140–150 km).

Café-hopping in Pondicherry

French lanes, seaside promenades and boho cafés. Spend days hopping between Coromandel Cafe, Baker Street, Café des Arts and Le Café. Don’t miss Auroville nearby.

How to reach: Pondicherry Airport (8.1 km from Auroville).

Galentine’s isn’t just a trend. It’s a reminder that friendships deserve celebration too. These are the women who’ve seen your worst days, hyped your best moments, and stood by you without conditions. A trip like this isn’t just a holiday—it’s therapy, laughter, healing, and memories you’ll talk about for years.

This year, choose your girls. The mountains, beaches, forests and cafés can wait—but your tribe shouldn’t.