After Galgotias robot row at India AI Impact Summit, Neha Singh’s LinkedIn pic goes viral, it says…

After Galgotias robot row at India AI Impact Summit, Neha Singhs LinkedIn pic goes viral, it says...

Galgotias University: The 'Open to Work' section in the LinkedIn profile of the assistant professor Neha Singh leaves everyone worried.

Image: LinkedIn - Neha Singh

Viral News: The term ‘Galgotias University Neha Singh’ is trending widely all over India. The reason for the high search is the assistant professor who initially claimed that the Chinese RoboDog presented in the AI India Impact Summit 2026 was manufactured by the university, which turned out to be false. Later, she gave a clarification about the misinterpretation of her statement. However, what has caught special attention in the case is Neha Galgotias University’s Neha Singh’s LinkedIn profile, which now shows an ‘Open to Work’ frame. Here, we take you through the details about what’s happening.

Neha Singh’s LinkedIn bio

The ‘About’ section of the assistant professor Naha Singh reads, “I have always believed that communication is more than just a skill — it is a force that shapes identity, builds confidence, and opens doors. With a natural flair for language, articulation, and stage presence, I have spent years helping individuals unlock their voice and express themselves with clarity and impact.”

She has further added, “My core strengths lie in verbal fluency, vocabulary building, public speaking, and written communication. Whether it’s training students for GD-PI, compering high-stakes events, or designing communication workshops, I bring energy, structure, and intent to every interaction.”

The professor’s experience section highlights that she has worked with the university for more than 2 years now. However, the profile of Neha Singh has left many people concerned, as it shows an ‘#OPENTOWORK’ frame.

Galgotias University’s statement

After the professor of Galgotias University was called out by people on social media. The university gave an official statement which read, “We at Galgotias University, wish to apologise profusely for the confusion created at the recent AI Summit. One of our representatives, manning the pavilion, was ill-informed. She was not aware of the technical origins of the product and in her enthusiasm of being on camera, gave factually incorrect information even though she was not authorised to speak to the press.”

It also added, “We request your kind understanding as there was no institutional intent to misinterpret this innovation. Galgotias University remains fully committed to academic integrity, transparency, and responsible representation of our work. Understanding the organisers sentiment we have vacated the premises.”

Galgotias University controversy at AI Summit 2026

The controversy erupted as and when the Galgotias University presented the Chinese RoboDogs at the AI India Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi, claiming them as their own. The internet users were quick to call out the hypocrisy, and the issue escalated super quickly.

Now, the LinkedIn account of the assistant professor has an ‘Open to Work’ section, which has started getting all the attention.

