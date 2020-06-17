Hyderabad: As Telangana mourns the death of Colonel Bikkamalla Santosh Babu, who sacrificed his life fighting for his country against the Chinese, messages of martyrdom and tributes poured out for him on social media, Also Read - India-China Ladakh Stand-off: China-India Border Tensions May Spiral Out of Control: This is What Chinese Media is Saying
Babu and two soldiers were killed on Monday night during a violent face-off between them and Chinese troops along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh’s Galwan Valley.
One of the most striking images doing the rounds on the internet is of the Colonel’s 9-year-old daughter Abhigna, who is standing in front of her father’s photo with folded hands.
The image has gone viral, with people saluting him for his valour and courage:
Hailing from Telangana’s Suryapet district, he was the son of a retired bank employee and a homemaker and had been living with his wife and nine-year-old daughter Abhigna and four-year-old son Anil, in Delhi.
Colonel Babu, who had been deployed in Ladakh since the last 18 months, had studied in Sainik School, Hyderabad and was an alumnus of the Pune-based National Defence Academy (NDA) and the Indian Military Academy (IMA) in Dehradun
Babu joined the Indian Army in 2004 and was first posted in Jammu and Kashmir, realising his father Upender’s uncherished dream to serve in the Defence forces.
The mother of Colonel Santosh Babu who is devastated after his death said, ”Feeling sad that I lost my only son and at the same time, feeling proud that my son sacrificed his life for the nation.”
Notably, the slain officer was expecting a posting in Hyderabad soon but delayed coming there because of the lockdown.
Condolences poured out for him on social media, with people saying that his supreme sacrifice will always be remembered:
Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao mourned Santosh Babu’s death and said he had rendered great service to the nation.