Hyderabad: As Telangana mourns the death of Colonel Bikkamalla Santosh Babu, who sacrificed his life fighting for his country against the Chinese, messages of martyrdom and tributes poured out for him on social media, Also Read - India-China Ladakh Stand-off: China-India Border Tensions May Spiral Out of Control: This is What Chinese Media is Saying

Babu and two soldiers were killed on Monday night during a violent face-off between them and Chinese troops along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh’s Galwan Valley.

One of the most striking images doing the rounds on the internet is of the Colonel’s 9-year-old daughter Abhigna, who is standing in front of her father’s photo with folded hands.

The image has gone viral, with people saluting him for his valour and courage:

Daughter of all of us.

Whilst 43 Chinese soldiers have been neutralized, We have lost our 20 bravehearts. Even though numbers shows the dominance but martyrdom of 20 heroes cannot be unseen. Here's the picture of Abhigna daughter of Colonel Santosh Babu.. Sir you are a hero

Hailing from Telangana’s Suryapet district, he was the son of a retired bank employee and a homemaker and had been living with his wife and nine-year-old daughter Abhigna and four-year-old son Anil, in Delhi.

Colonel Babu, who had been deployed in Ladakh since the last 18 months, had studied in Sainik School, Hyderabad and was an alumnus of the Pune-based National Defence Academy (NDA) and the Indian Military Academy (IMA) in Dehradun

Babu joined the Indian Army in 2004 and was first posted in Jammu and Kashmir, realising his father Upender’s uncherished dream to serve in the Defence forces.

The mother of Colonel Santosh Babu who is devastated after his death said, ”Feeling sad that I lost my only son and at the same time, feeling proud that my son sacrificed his life for the nation.”

Notably, the slain officer was expecting a posting in Hyderabad soon but delayed coming there because of the lockdown.

Condolences poured out for him on social media, with people saying that his supreme sacrifice will always be remembered:

Colonel Santosh Babu led from the front as our army's ethos demands.

The son of Telangana soil Colonel Santosh Babu was a lion hearted officer who did not allow China to capture an inch of his motherland Generations to come will remember & cherish his valour The entire nation bows in respect for the Martyr Vande Mataram!

Let us all pay our condolences to Colonel B Santosh Babu from Bihar regiment who hailed from Suryapet district-Telangana was martyred in the conflict between China and India along with other two Indian soldiers JAI HIND!

India lost a brave soldier son from Suryapet–Telangana Jai india Jai hind

Mothers like Manjula ji raise sons like

Mothers like Manjula ji raise sons like Col. Santosh Babu – "I feel sad that I lost my only son but at the same time feel proud that my son sacrificed his life for the nation."

Our deepest condolences to the near & dear of the #BraveSoulOfIndia #ColonelSantoshBabu, who martyred during Chinese & Indian army clashes @ #LineOfActualControl.

Who laid down his life over the line of service.#TheIndianJawan for the sake of his Nation & all of us.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao mourned Santosh Babu’s death and said he had rendered great service to the nation.