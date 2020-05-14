Barabanki: Bringing life to a standstill, several businesses and companies in India have taken a hit due to the ongoing Coronavirus lockdown. However, there is a young man in Uttar Pradesh’s Barabanki district who has found a new business in the prevailing circumstances. All thanks to PM Modi! Also Read - PM Modi Again Chooses 'Gamcha' as Face Mask for Video-Conference with Sarpanchs

Inspired by the red and white ‘gamcha’ that Prime Minister Narendra Modi wore while addressing the nation when he announced lockdown 2.0, Obaid Ansari of Shahpur village has started making the same gamcha and it’s proven to be a hit!

Notably, the Prime Minister had worn the ‘gamcha’ as a mask and had suggested that it could be used as a mask. He had even also changed his profile pictures on social media with one from the address to the nation, sporting the ‘gamcha’ covering his mouth and nose.

“I saw the Prime Minister wearing the ‘gamcha’ that seemed very attractive and I copied the design. I started making ‘gamcha’ with the same design and did not expect the tremendous response that I got,” he told IANS.

I now have people from other states asking me for these games’ but I cannot ensure supplies due to the lockdown. The ‘gamcha’ has been a gamechanger for me,” Ansari added.

Incidentally, Barabanki has been listed for its handloom products under the ‘One district, one Product’ (ODOP) of the Yogi Adityanath government.