The quarantine has best polished our gaming skills over long hours spent playing PubG or FIFA yet here is Hamako Mari, the 90-year-old grandmother from Japan, who has been a steller in the gaming world since 1981. Putting millennials to shame with her passion and love for video games, the "Gamer Grandma", as she is popularly known, holds a Guinness Record for being the world's oldest gaming YouTuber.

Born on February 18, 1930, Hamako set foot in the gaming world at the age of 39 and ventured online with her own YouTube channel in December 19, 2014. Uploading four videos every month, the grandma is well versed with online games including Call of Duty, Dauntless and NieR: Automata. Acing all of these and several other online games, with her favourite one being Grand Theft Auto V, earned her the title of world's oldest gaming YouTuber by the Guinness World Records.

According to Hamako, the best part about Grand Theft Auto V is that it comes with certain age restrictions. While earlier she spent longer hours hooked to the video games, the Japanese grandma currently spends seven to eight hours daily. "After living for this long, I feel more than ever that playing games for this long were the right choice. I am truly enjoying my life — it's rosy", she had shared in her official quote to the Guinness World Records.

YouTube saluted the record holder by sharing her picture on its Twitter handle. YouTuve captioned it, “Congratulations to Hamako Mori aka Gamer Grandma from Japan, who at 90 years old is the oldest video gaming creator on YouTube, according to Guinness World Records → https://yt.be/9egb (sic)”

The ace video gamer has over 278K subscribers on YouTube.