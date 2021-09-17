Mumbai: Ganesh Chaturthi, the ten-day festival, which began on September 10 is being celebrated with enthusiasm and vigour across the country amid COVID-19 restrictions and protocols. As celebrations continue, people are coming up with rather quirky and unique Ganeshas idols instead of the traditional ones. One such unique idol of Lord Ganesh, in Mumbai, has been styled like a police officer as a mark of respect to frontline workers.Also Read - Viral Video: Mumbai Police Band Performs Bella Ciao From Money Heist. Indian Twitter, Netflix Love It

A Mumbai Police official portrayed Lord Ganesha as an IPS officer, adorning the idol in a khaki uniform, and a hat. Dubbing him as “India’s Premier Security”, Mumbai police informed that Ganapati Bappa as an IPS officer is currently posted at the residence of PI Rajendra Kane, Vile Parle Police Station and asked others to welcome him.

Sharing the picture, Mumbai Police tweeted , ”India’s Premier Security. Welcome our new officer in charge, Ganapati Bappa in an IPS avatar, currently posted at the residence of PI Rajendra Kane, Vile Parle PS.

See the picture here:

India's Premier Security Welcome our new officer in charge, Ganapati Bappa in an IPS avatar, currently posted at the residence of PI Rajendra Kane, Vile Parle PS.#BappaInKhaki pic.twitter.com/msXwwqR2UA — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) September 15, 2021

The picture has give viral and netizens love the cute avatar of Lord Ganesha. One user wrote, ”May Ganesha always protect our men in khakhi and guide them to be brave & true to their duties.” Another commented, ”Salute to the new officer.”

See more reactions:

May Ganesha always protect our men in khakhi and guide them to be brave & true to their duties 🙏 — Cᡙᢈᠨᠨᠠ᠋ (@mahotsaaho) September 15, 2021

May the god of prosperity, prosper everyone life's and protect our men khaki🙏🏻🌹 — Alsaba Qureshi (@alsaba_qureshi) September 15, 2021

Salute to the new officer. — Sunny Fernandes (@sunnyfernandes) September 16, 2021

Ganesh Chaturthi, a 10-day festival that starts on the fourth day of the Hindu lunisolar calendar month Bhadrapada, started on September 10 this year. It is also known as Vinayaka Chaturti is a Hindu festival celebrating the arrival of Ganesh to earth from Kailash Parvat with his mother Goddess Parvati/Gauri.