A 10-year-old boy from Gujarat is winning hearts on the internet after he gave his COVID-19 test in Rajkot while being dressed up as Mahatma Gandhi. The adorable gesture which came a few days before Gandhi Jayanti on October 2, has gone viral on social media, winning a lot of praise.

In the pictures, he is seen dressed in a white dhoti and his look was complete with Gandhi's iconic round glasses and a stick.

Sharing words of wisdom, the boy said that he wants to spread awareness about the importance of getting tested and there is nothing to fear about it.

Here are the pictures shared by ANI:

Gujarat: A 10-year-old boy from Rajkot dressed up as Mahatma Gandhi and went for his #COVID19 test. He said, "My swab samples have been taken for coronavirus test. People should not be apprehensive about the test. Our country will be healthy only if we cooperate." (29.09.2020) pic.twitter.com/pfFoSwsgUb — ANI (@ANI) September 30, 2020

“My swab samples have been taken for coronavirus test. People should not be apprehensive about the test. Our country will be healthy only if we cooperate,” the 10-year-old was quoted by news agency ANI.

A total of 1,390 new COVID-19 cases, 1,372 discharges and 11 deaths were reported in Gujarat on Wednesday.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the state has risen to 1,37,394, including 1,17,231 discharges and 3,453 deaths, according to Gujarat government. The active cases now stand at 16,710.

Surat continued to report the highest daily spike in COVID-19 cases in the state with 298 new cases on Wednesday, followed by Ahmedabad at 197, Rajkot at 151, and Vadodara at 133 cases.