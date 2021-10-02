New Delhi: On the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi’s 152nd birth anniversary today, the world’s largest Indian national flag made of Khadi was unveiled in Ladakh’s Leh town. The flag was inaugurated by Ladakh Lieutenant Governor RK Mathur. Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane was also present at the event.Also Read - Gandhi Jayanti 2021: PM Modi, Sonia Gandhi, Kejriwal & Others Pay Tributes at Rajghat

The national flag of Khadi is 225 feet long and 150 feet wide. The Tiranga weighs one thousand kilos. It was made by the 57 Engineer Regiment of the Indian Army.

A video showed helicopters flying by the flag that was put on display on a hill.

Sharing the video, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya tweeted: “It is a moment of great pride for Flag of India that on Gandhi ji’s Jayanti, the world’s largest Khadi Tiranga is unveiled in Leh, Ladakh. I salute this gesture which commemorates Bapu’s memory, promotes Indian artisans and also honours the nation. Jai Hind, Jai Bharat!”