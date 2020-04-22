We all have often come across the Hindi adage “laaton ke bhoot baaton se nahi mante (Rude people do not understand soft language)” yet after failing to curb disorder through lathicharge, UP Police has now resorted to Gandhigiri, atleast in Kanpur. In a hilarious video being circulated on social media platforms, the policemen are seen morally policing the lockdown violators in the city. Also Read - Celebrations Under Lockdown: All About Distances, Home-baked Cakes and Promises Instead of Gifts

The currently viral video features a policeman in Kidwai Nagar, rotating the thaal in hand as is customary and chanting mantras loudly before each violator. Behind him, another policeman hands over a banana individually to the violators, as a prasaad while their team members look on. Also Read - Boxer Dingko Singh to be Airlifted to Delhi For Cancer Treatment, Vijender And Manoj Raise Funds

Cracking the Twitterati up like nothing else this Wednesday, the video instantly grabbed over 3k views within minutes of being shared. While one user wrote, “It happens only in india (sic)”, another joked, “iske baad bhoot jhad do inka..!! (perform exorcism on them too!)” (sic) and yet another tweeted, “Dear Police, Please arrest them and send them to Serum’s and Cadila’s labs. They need volunteers for coronavirus testing (sic).”

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh police had registered 19,448 FIRs and booked 60,258 people last week for allegedly violating prohibitory regulations under the current lockdown. A total fine of Rs 7.7 crore was reportedly collected by the police from people violating the restrictions. In an interview with leading news agencies, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi said, “To implement the lockdown strictly in districts, police registered 19,448 FIRs against 60,258 violaters of lockdown orders. The CM has made it clear that black-marketing will not be allowed and strict action will be initiated against such persons.”