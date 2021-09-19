Nashik: Let’s admit it. No Indian festival is ever complete without some sweet and savoury flavours in our households. Especially when it comes to an occasion like Ganesh Chaturthi, sweets are totally unmissable. And, as Maharashtra prepares for Ganesh Visarjan marking the end of the 10-day long Ganesh festival, a sweet shop in the state’s Nashik city has been selling a unique kind of modak for Rs. 12,000 per kg especially for the festival. Modak is a famous sweet dumpling dish that is considered to be the elephant god’s favourite and hence during Ganesh Chaturthi devotees prepare a variety of modaks including chocolate, kesar, kaju, motichoor, and khoya modak, to offer the Lord Ganesha as bhog.Also Read - MS Dhoni Trends on Twitterverse Ahead of IPL's El Classico Between CSK vs MI in Dubai | SEE POSTS

And, this year, the sweet shop named Sagar Sweets has made at least 26 varieties of modaks and among them is also the ‘golden modak’ that is receiving much praise and going viral across the internet. The sweet shop is selling the ‘golden modaks’ at a cost of Rs. 12,000 per kg. Among its varieties of modaks, the shop also has edible silver modaks that are priced Rs. 1460 per kilograms. Also Read - Katrina Kaif is Acing Her Workout Session for Tiger 3| Watch

Speaking to news agency ANI recently, shop owner Deepak Chaudhary said, “We have received a good response. We have prepared 25 other types of Modak as well. We made a good sale.” Also Read - Yogi Adityanath Completes 4.5 Years as UP CM, Says Paved Way For Safer State