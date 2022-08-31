Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: As Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations began today, devotees are welcoming different types of idols of the elephant-headed God in their homes to celebrate the ten-day-long Ganesha Festival. Many people have chosen to celebrate the festival in a filmy way.Also Read - Ganesh Chaturthi: Odisha Miniature Artist Crafts Eco-Friendly Idol of Lord Ganesha Inside Bottle

Allu Arjun's look from the superhit film 'Pushpa: The Rise' has inspired Lord Ganesha statues. On Tuesday, images and videos of a Ganpati idol went viral, where the deity can be seen sitting in a white kurta-pyjama similar to how Arjun wore in the film. The statue also performed Pushpa's signature hand gesture from the film.

WATCH VIDEO OF PUSHPA INSPIRED LORD GANESH MURTI:

PushparAAj…Thaggedhe Le 🔥 Allu Arjun Film roles & Ganesh Idols

Never Ending Festival VIBE!! 🔥🔥🤩 This time In Pushpa Raj Avatar 🌟🔥#GaneshChaturthi #PushpaTheRule #AlluArjun pic.twitter.com/YuCYEAziMV — Trinadh❤️AADHF🪓 (@TrinadhAADHF) August 30, 2022

Also Read - Ganpati Bappa’s Filmy Avatar as RRR's Ram Charan Goes Viral, Fans Say ‘Our Demi God’

“#GanpatiBappaMorya.Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa’ is creating new heights of stardom for the actor as Lord Ganesha idols,” a social media user commented.

However, there’s a section of social media users who did not like the idol makers’ creativity.

“I think he is lord Ganesha,we are all treating like that only. But y fo people doing these type of things, don’t u even know that he is a god… When u r the allu arjun sir fan please keep it over to u itself not doing these type of things… ,” a netizen tweeted.

“What’s this nonsense ????? Wtf man !!! I can’t believe this.I know u r fan of allu arjun but what is this man .U r mocking Lord Ganesha,” another one wrote.

‘Pushpa: The Rise is a Telugu film directed by Sukumar, which was released in December 2021. The film, which also starred Rashmika Mandanna, emerged out as a blockbuster. The film’s sequel is currently in pipeline.

(With inputs from ANI)