Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: With the advent of the ten-day-long festival of Ganesha Chaturthi, noted sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik has created a sand sculpture of Lord Ganesh using 3,425 sand ladoos at the Puri beach in Odisha on the eve of Ganesh puja.

Sudarsan made a six-foot-high sand sculpture of Lord Ganpati by using the sand ladoos with two elephants, and with a message that reads, "Happy Ganesh Puja". He shows two elephants in his sculpture praying for the environment.

"Every year we do something different in the sand. This year, we try to give a message to save our environment through our sculpture," the sand artist said.

The two-time world champion and Padma awardee artist Sudarsan always tries to spread awareness through his sculptures. His sand arts, created for public awareness, were appreciated by the UN Environment Programme and the World Health Organisation.

Happy #GaneshChaturthi .My SandArt of Lord Ganesh by using 3,425 sand ladoos and Some Flowers at Puri beach in Odisha . pic.twitter.com/BGIuuMqESF — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) August 31, 2022

He has participated in more than 60 international sand art festivals and championships around the world and won many prizes for the country.

