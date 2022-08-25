Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Ganesh Chaturthi, also known as Ganeshotsav, is a 10-day-long festival that culminates on Anant Chaturdashi. This year, Ganesh Chaturthi falls on August 31, 2022, while Ganesh Visarjan is on September 9. As preparations are in full swing, many are gearing up to welcome Lord Ganesha into their homes. In Uttar Pradesh, an 18-foot-tall, gold-bedecked idol for Ganesh Chaturthi is being sculpted in Chandausi, Uttar Pradesh. A video shared by ANI, shows the statue being prepared.Also Read - Viral Video: US Navy Officers Sing Shah Rukh Khan’s Song ‘Kal Ho Naa Ho’, Desis Love It | Watch

“It will be an 18 feet tall idol. It is being prepared with gold decorative items on the lines of Tirupati Balaji,” said Ajay Arya, a person associated with the project.

The festival has immense popularity in Maharashtra and Karnataka. Devotees sing hymns, present flowers, and offer prasad in the Lord’s honour during the course of the next ten days.