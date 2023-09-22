Home

Viral Video: Ganesh Pandal Showing Chandrayaan-3 Take Off, Landing Is Viral On Internet

As the video goes on, the motorised model of Chandrayaan-3 installed in the pandal for Ganesh Chaturthi bursts into life, emitting a gust of smoke from its rear end, symbolising liftoff.

Ganesh Chaturthi is here, and people are celebrating the birth of Lord Ganesh with great religious fervour. The festival is also well-known for its intriguing theme-based pandals that attract lakhs of people. This year, several pandals have been themed around India’s successful moon mission, and social media is inundated with videos of these fascinating displays. One such video of a Chandrayaan-3-themed pandal has gone viral on the internet like wildfire. This pandal, which has captured the internet’s attention, showcases a meticulously crafted model of Chandrayaan-3, India’s lunar mission, and its successful deployment.

The captivating video unfolds with a towering model of Chandrayaan-3, poised for its lunar journey. As the footage progresses, the motorized model springs to life, emitting a billow of smoke from its rear, symbolizing liftoff—an enchanting spectacle that left spectators in awe.

Watch The Video Here

Lift-off to rover roll-out, this Ganesh Pandal on #Chandrayaan3 is absolutely mind-blowing! 🚀🌕 -Via WA pic.twitter.com/bP4v3uxDlQ — Pawan (@PawanKChandana) September 22, 2023

The grandeur doesn’t conclude there. The video proceeds to showcase meticulously crafted replicas of the Vikram lander and Pragyan rover, both integral components of ISRO’s ambitious lunar exploration mission. This intricate representation pays homage to ISRO’s achievement with Chandrayaan-3.

As the Chandrayaan-3 model and its lunar companions take centre stage in the display, they symbolize India’s scientific accomplishments and aspirations in space exploration. People marvelled at these incredible miniature models.

Similar exhibits featuring ISRO’s Chandrayaan-3 were also spotted in Kolkata and Chennai.

