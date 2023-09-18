Home

Viral

Ganesh Chaturthi: Pandal On Chandrayaan-3 Theme Grabbing Eyeballs In Kolkata | Watch

Ganesh Chaturthi: Pandal On Chandrayaan-3 Theme Grabbing Eyeballs In Kolkata | Watch

Devotees bring idols of Bappa to their homes, offer prayers. The festival will end on September 28 with the Ganesh Visarjan.

Pandal On Chandrayaan-3 Theme Grabbing Eyeballs In Kolkata | Watch. | Photo: ANI

Kolkata: One of the most important and grandest Hindu festivals – Ganesh Chaturthi – is here like every year and will begin on Tuesday, September 19. The festival marks the birth of Lord Ganesha – the god of wisdom and prosperity. As per Hindu Drik Panchang it is celebrated in the Shukla Paksha of the Bhadrapada month which falls in August or September and this year the four days tomorrow at around 11.02 am. Devotees bring idols of Bappa to their homes, offer prayers. The festival will end on September 28 with the Ganesh Visarjan. The major attraction of the grand festival every year is attractive pandals with different themes. Like every year this year also numerous attractive pandals have been installed with intriguing themes to celebrate the Buppa’s birthday. On such pandal in Kolkata is garnering everybody is attention. The pandal is based on the theme of ISRO’s moon mission ‘Chandrayaan-3’.

Trending Now

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES